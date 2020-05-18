Israeli Company Creates Mask You Can Wear While Eating

An Israeli company has developed a new face mask that you can wear while dining. The creation comes at a time where more and more states are beginning to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

People will be able to open a slot on the mask with the pull of a lever that would allow you to eat and drink will still having some protection, according to the New York Post.

“The mask will be opened mechanically by hand remote or automatically when the fork is coming to the mask,” Asaf Gitelis, vice president of Avtipus Patents and Inventions, said.

“Then you can eat, enjoy, drink and you take out the fork and it will be closed, and you’re protected against the virus and other people sitting with you.”

The mask seems more like a novel concept rather than any real form of protection from COVID-19, but you know there will still be people out there trying to scoop up some of the new masks.

The price range for the mask will reportedly be 85 cents to $2.85.

