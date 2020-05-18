Top 5 Puzzle Games To Play In The Pandemic

Are you bored inside the house? Do you need a fun challenge to occupy your free time? Look no further! Here are 5 puzzle games on the App Store that will turn hours into minutes.

#1 – Two Dots

Two Dots is an addicting puzzle game where the goal is to connect dots of the same color. It seems simple at first but quickly adds difficult challenges. Journey through the arctic tundra, tropical jungles and outer space to complete puzzles. With over two thousand levels and cute characters, it’s one of the most fun games on the App Store.

iOS

Android

#2 – Scribblenauts Remix

Scribblenauts Remix is the ultimate test in creativity! The game presents you with riddles and scenarios that you have to solve by using your imagination. You have a magic book that can be used to create any noun. “Chocolate”, “table”, “panda”; literally anything your mind can come up with. You can also add adjectives to these nouns, like “flying panda” or “invisible panda”. Its a classic puzzle game that make you more creative just playing it.

iOS

Android

#3 – Achromatic!

Achromatic! is a minimalist puzzle game where the player lines up different shapes to transform them into one cohesive color. This is a relaxing game that replaces stress with comfort. It starts out easy and slowly curves upward in difficulty, guiding you to become a smarter player. The soundtrack is relaxing and matches the cozy, simple aesthetic. If logic-based games are what you’re looking for, this is one of the best.

iOS

#4 – Path Of Giants

Path of Giants is a puzzle-adventure game about a quest for hidden treasure. You play as three different explorers who travel up an icy mountain and solve intricate puzzles. The player shifts between the three characters and uses their special abilities to solve tough challenges. The backgrounds and atmosphere of this game are beautifully serene. There’s no better puzzle adventure than Path of Giants.

iOS

Android

#5 – Tetris

Last and certainly not least, we had to give credit to the ultimate classic puzzle game: Tetris. If you don’t know by now, Tetris is a game about stacking blocks of 4 squares until you make a line. This crazy-addictive puzzle game has been around since 1984 and has over a hundred million players worldwide. With an online versus mode and a wide variety of fun backgrounds, Tetris on the App Store is one of the finest puzzle games ever made.

iOS

Android