New York’s Stay-at-Home Order Extended Until June 13

New York will continue to be on lockdown for the next month. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo recently announced that he was signing an executive order to extend the state’s stay-at-home order until June 13.

“Both travel-related cases and community contact transmission of COVID-19 have been documented in New York State and are expected to continue,” Cuomo said in his executive order. “All enforcement mechanisms by state or local governments shall continue to be in full force and effect until June 13, 2020, unless later extended or amended by a future Executive Order.”

The order was initially set to expire on Friday, May 15.

