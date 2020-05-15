The 2020 graduating class has a unique experience thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. They are unable to walk the stage for graduation and are without ceremonies and special commencement speakers. For HBCU graduates, a star-studded lineup is coming together to give them a special moment.

Kevin Hart is hosting a virtual graduation ceremony, Show Me Your Walk, which will also include former President Barack Obama.

Along with Obama and Hart, the virtual ceremony will include Steve Harvey, Chris Paul, Anthony Hamilton, Omari Hardwick, Keenan Ivory Wayans, Wyclef Jean, and more.

You can check it out live or via replay below.

Class of 2020, we’re so proud of your accomplishments! And while you may not be celebrating as planned, we want to celebrate you. Kevin Hart, Serena Williams and Stephen Curry joined us for a live virtual commencement.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 85,000 deaths in the United States and more than 1 million confirmed cases — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.