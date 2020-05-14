Wisconsin Supreme Court Blocks ‘Stay-at-Home’ Order

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has announced a major ruling. As people grow tired of the “stay-at-home” orders during the coronavirus pandemic, the Supreme Court blocked the order saying it would have too negative of an economic impact, via the New York Times.

“An agency cannot confer on itself the power to dictate the lives of law-abiding individuals as comprehensively as the order does without reaching beyond the executive branch’s authority,” the GOP judges wrote.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers had previously extended the stay-at-home orders to May 26.

“This isn’t a game. This isn’t funny. People die every day because of this virus — often times painful and lonely deaths — and the more we delay or play political games the more people die,” Evers wrote in a statement. “We’ve seen what happens in communities that don’t contain this virus through isolation measures like we have with #SaferAtHome … Apparently, instead of having us act quickly and decisively to respond to a crisis, Republicans would rather have us jump through hoop after hoop and ask for their permission to save lives. Folks, we don’t have time. COVID-19 will not wait.”

