Louis Vuitton is helping out MTA workers in New York City who are on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic. According to a report from the New York Post, the high fashion brand will be donating 2,500 cloth masks to NYC Transit subway and bus, Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North workers.

While the masks will be coming from Louis Vuitton, they will be modest, white masks per the report.

“Don’t expect our workers to be sporting the fashionable LV insignias like Miley Cyrus did with her mask, as that is not what Louis Vuitton is making for essential workers,” an insider said.

The masks will not be able to be worn by subway, train or bus operators, nor track workers because of MTA safety guidelines. The guidelines require such workers to wear masks with ear loops while the ones provided by Louis Vuitton will be fastened with strings.

