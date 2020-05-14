University of Akron Announces It Is Dropping 3 Sports Programs

The University of Akron athletics department is set to cut three programs. On Thursday, May 14, athletic director Larry Williams announced that three programs will be dropped and other salaries will be reduced as colleges continue to feel the impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

By curring the three programs, Akron will save approximately $4.4 million.

The three sports that will be cut at the end of the academic year are men’s golf, women’s tennis and men’s cross country.

“We are very saddened that we have had to make this move, but it is important and necessary at this time. This action aligns us with our Mid-American Conference peers in total number of sports and is part of our ongoing effort to realign University resources to ensure that we continue to invest in high-demand, high-quality academic programs and world-class facilities,” the statement read.

“This morning, I met via video conference with the student-athletes affected by the decision. We understand that some may choose to leave Akron to continue in their sport at another university, and we have committed to offering them our full support throughout that process. We have wonderful student-athletes, coaches and athletics staff who make a tremendous contribution to campus life – in competition, in class and in our greater community. This is a difficult day for all of them, and for all of us.”

