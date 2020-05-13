NFL Betting Odds 2020: Who Will Win Top Starting QB Battles?

The coronavirus pandemic has left the future of the upcoming sports seasons in doubt, with the NFL, college football, and others wondering whether they will be able to start on time when it originally comes for their fall openers.

But that hasn’t stopped analysts from taking a look at what we could expect.

The oddsmakers have also stayed busy, with their latest betting odds for the National Football League focusing on some of the top quarterback battles. The top battles include the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, and New England Patriots.

Los Angeles and Miami both selected quarterbacks early in the 2020 NFL Draft, while the Patriots are looking to replace Tom Brady and the Chicago Bears welcome free agent signing Nick Foles.

Who will come out on top and line up under center when Week 1 rolls around?

A full look at the latest 2020 NFL starting quarterback battle odds can be seen below, via FoxBet.com.

2020 NFL Quarterback Battle Odds

Who will Start at Quarterback Week 1

Chicago Bears

Nick Foles -333

Mitchel Trubisky +235

• Current odds give Foles a 72% chance of Starting

Los Angeles Chargers

Tyrod Taylor -400

Justin Herbert +290

• Current odds give Taylor a 75.7% chance of Starting

Miami Dolphins

Ryan Fitzpatrick -500

Tua Tagovailoa +350

Josh Rosen +2200

• Current odds give Fitzpatrick a 75.8% chance of Starting

New England Patriots

Jarrett Stidham -450

Brian Hoyer +450

Cam Newton +500

• Current odds give Stidham a 70.1% chance of Starting

