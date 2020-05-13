Grocery Prices Hit 50-Year High Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

One of the fallouts from the coronavirus pandemic has been the spike in prices for essential goods like groceries. In fact, according to the latest numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, grocery prices have reached a 50-year high.

“The food at home index increased sharply in April, rising 2.6 percent…its largest monthly increase since February 1974,” the numbers state, via ABC-13 News.

The spike comes ahead of Memorial Day Weekend where many Americans celebrate the warming weather with cookouts and grilling. However, due to lockdown and social distancing measures, along with the increased price in products like poultry and other meats, those Memorial Day plans could drastically change.

Per the statistics, grocery prices have increased by 2.5 percent while other products like poultry, fish, meat, cereal, baked goods, and non-alcoholic beverages sale more significant increases.

The biggest increase in price was for eggs which jumped a whopping 16 percent.

With lockdown measures still in place and more people cooking at home than ever before, there is no telling when prices could begin trending back towards normal.

Grocery prices are higher than they have been in 50 years. Have you noticed? https://t.co/fIghKHqiOy pic.twitter.com/olIHfOOvBy — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) May 13, 2020

