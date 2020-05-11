WATCH: Migos ‘Racks 2 Skinny’ Music Video & Lyrics

Migos continue to bless fans with new music during quarantine. After dropping the single “Taco Tuesday” a week ago, the Atlanta rap trio returned with the track “Racks 2 Skinny” which was accompanied by a music video.

The track comes at a time when the Migos are in the “quarantine mixtape” era and fans await the arrival of the highly-anticipated Culture III.

So what does the latest offering from Migos have to offer?

You can check it out below.

Migos – ‘Racks 2 Skinny’ Music Video & Lyrics

(Durel made the beat, I’ma rock wit it)

(Takeoff)

I cop me a coupe and I hop in it (Coupe)

He claimin’ the game, but he not it (Nah)

That Birkin bag came with the fire in it (Brrr)

He told you a rap with a lie in it (Lie)

He got some new jewels

He’s flexin’ his ice

He’s praying to God he don’t die in it (God)

Let me take them back to the bando on the Nawf

Don’t you remind me (Nawf)

I try to stay low

But I shine so bright

So it be hard not to find me (Shine)

These rainbow diamonds up in that Roley

No, this not your regular time piece (Rainbow)

Come place your order

Goin’ to cost you a quarter

And there’s a fee to stand beside me (Fee)

God forbid if somebody try me

I’m turning this shit to a crime scene (Grrr)

Grab a cig and put up the kid

The mini Draco in the arm sling (Shoot)

And ain’t no jumpin’, no switchin’ no side

When I let it sing, the bell ring (No)

Please don’t judge me just ’cause of my cover

‘Cause you never seen what I seen (Go)

(When the racks to skinny)

I walk in the bih with my gun out (Bow)

You don’t know what I know

Ain’t seen what I seen

What the f*ck they be t’alm bout? (Huh?)

Damn (Damn)

She stick on a bag and went on this bitch to clock out (Go)

I pulled the F&N out of my drawers

She thought I was pullin’ my cock out (Cock out)

If you touch one of us, we bust your little bitty sh*t get shot down (Rah)

You’re not one of us, I did not trust ya then, especially not now (Not now)

Young n*gga come through spittin’ this swangin’ shit

It’s a Nawf side playground (Nawf side, ya)

Zip ’em up, spray ground (Zip ’em)

We gon’, 85 Nawf-bound (Skrr)

Yessir, this Migo bidness

We divided the field like tennis (We divided the field)

We shook up the trenches

Movin’ the tenants and still trappin’ in it (Trap, trap)

It’s a handoff fifty (Woo)

I’ll stack it up, double it, spend it (Stack it, stack it)

When the racks too skinny (Too skinny)

I can make somethin’, squeeze a milli (Squeeze, uh)

When the racks too skinny (Too skinny)

I can make somethin’, squeeze a milli (Squeeze, woo)

When the racks too skinny (Go)

I can make somethin’, squeeze a milli (Squeeze, uh)

When the racks too skinny (Skinny)

I can make somethin’, squeeze a milli (Squeeze)

When the racks too skinny (Too skinny)

I can make somethin’, squeeze a milli (Squeeze)

(Offset)

Dropped out of school (Hey)

Kicked down the door, bust it down now we full (Kicked door)

Know ’bout the denim, the patches velour

I sent ’em, they split ’em, don’t go back and forth

I got a stick, this b*tch take down a horse (Stick)

Basketball seats in the Wraith like a court (Hey)

We get you split, get you put in a morgue (Morgue)

Big body mansion with basketball courts (Courts)

Count a whole M up my thumb was sore (Sore)

Just look at this b*tch and I know I’ma score (Score)

200 cash with a mag in my drawer (Mag)

I’m pullin’ strings like I play the guitar (Hey)

Draco’s and MAC’s we ready for war (Draco, Draco)

We petty, we spend every day with them cut up machete

I spend a little lettuce, he sent to the medics

My money come steady, somebody gon’ die, only way I can dead it

I heard your money was shedding

We on the verge, worth hundreds of millions (Verge)

They trick of your top and I took off my ceiling

Cash in the vault, I got more than a million

M’s in the bank, I don’t care ’bout a M (Please)

Play with the gang, we stay and we drill ’em

F*ck it, we crash we villain

I’m in my bag and I’m hittin’

When the racks too skinny (Too skinny)

I can make somethin’, squeeze a milli (Squeeze, woo)

When the racks too skinny (Go)

I can make somethin’, squeeze a milli (Squeeze, uh)

When the racks too skinny (Skinny)

I can make somethin’, squeeze a milli (Squeeze, suwoo)

When the racks too skinny (Too skinny)

I can make somethin’, squeeze a milli (Squeeze, uh)

When the racks too skinny (Racks)

I can make somethin’, squeeze a milli (Squeeze, woo)

When the racks too skinny (Go)

I can make somethin’, squeeze a milli (Squeeze, uh)

When the racks too skinny (Skinny)

I can make somethin’, squeeze a milli (Squeeze, suwoo)

When the racks too skinny (Racks)

I can make somethin’, squeeze a milli (Squeeze, uh)

(Durel made the beat, I’ma rock wit it)