Meek Mill Continues Feud With Tekashi 6ix9ine

Meek Mill isn’t backing down from his internet feud with Tekashi 6ix9ine. Like many, Meek has plenty to say about 6ix9ine snitching on the Nine Trey Bloods, and 6ix9ine was quick to respond by throwing out comments about Meek’s newborn child.

Rather than let things rest, however, Meek Mill continued to escalate things by questioning how 6ix9ine can sleep at night while saying he has to crush him for the culture.

“The internet got a witness in witness protection living in a town house that can’t even come outside saying check on me,” Meek wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “I’m helping free people you putting family members behind bars… I gotta crush you for the culture you chump! How you sleep at night lol.”

While the tweet was deleted, this is the internet in 2020 so someone was quickly able to grab a screenshot.

Meek Mill also noted that it was a snitch or informant that led to the death of Nipsey Hussle.

Nip got killed by one of them I feel a way at heart nobody can change that! Go tuck in! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 11, 2020

The controversial rapper had been placed on supervised release last month and will serve four months of home confinement enforced by GPS monitoring. Tekashi will be unable to leave his home unless he gets permission to seek medical treatment or speak with his attorney. The rapper, whose name is Daniel Hernandez, suffers from asthma and was recently having difficulty breathing, according to his attorney. Prior to the release of the single, he was also given permission to record music videos in his backyard.