New York City Could Reopen in June Per Bill de Blasio

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the United States, New York City is receiving some positive news. According to Mayor Bill de Blasio, Manhattan could begin reopening for business in June.

“June is when we’re going to potentially be able to make some real changes if we continue our progress,” de Blasio said at his daily press briefing, according to the New York Post.

“This conversation, end of May, beginning of June is when we’re going to be able to start filling in the blanks. Unless something miraculous happens we’re going into June.”

New York continues to be on “Pause” because of Governor Andrew Cuomo with the order extending to June 7.

However, if certain marks are met, certain areas can reopen.

From the report:

Though de Blasio said Monday that the Big Apple is “still not out of the woods” in its fight against the deadly bug, the city’s latest daily coronavirus indicators show “good news.” “Today I have good news and this is really wonderful to report to you,” de Blasio said of the statistics, which have a two-day lag. Patients in ICUs for suspected COVID-19 across the city’s public hospital system went down from 540 on Friday to 537 on Saturday, while the number of people admitted to Big Apple hospitals plunged from 69 on Friday to 55 on Saturday, according to the data. “That sure is heartening compared to where we were,” de Blasio said of the hospitalizations. The percentage of people tested citywide who are positive for coronavirus also dipped from 17 percent on Friday to 13 percent on Saturday.

