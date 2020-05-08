Donald Trump Comments on ‘Very Disturbing’ Ahmaud Arbery Murder

President Donald Trump shared his thoughts on the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man who was gunned down by two men in Georgia while going for a jog in a nearby neighborhood.

Trump said he was “disgusted” by the murder and that he believes Georgia law enforcement will be able to find out the truth about the heartbreaking incident.

“I saw the tape and it’s very, very disturbing,” the president said. “I looked at a picture of that young man, he was in a tuxedo, and I will say that it looks like a really good young guy,” Trump told Fox and Friends on Friday morning, as transcribed by the New York Post. “It’s a very disturbing situation to me and my heart goes out to the parents and the family and the friends. It’s heartbreaking and it’s very rough, rough stuff.

“Justice getting done is the thing that solves that problem and again it’s in the hands of the governor and I’m sure he’ll do the right thing. You know it could be something that we didn’t see on tape, you know, if you saw things went off tape and then back on tape, but it was a troubling. I mean anybody that watched it certainly it was a disturbing or troubling video, no question about that, but they have very good law enforcement in the state of Georgia and I’m sure they’re gonna come up with exactly what happened. It’s a sad. It’s a sad thing very sad thing to see that.”

Arbery was just 25 years old at the time he was shot and killed and his 26th birthday would have been on Friday, May 9.

The two men, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested on Thursday night. The pair was also charged with aggravated assault for the shooting death which was captured on video and went viral this week.

Gregory McMichael is a former police officer who said that he and his son believed Arbery was a burglar. After following him on the road, his son, Travis, fired the fatal shot. The two claimed they were acting within Georgia’s citizens’ arrest and self-defense laws.

Our deepest condolences go out to Arbery’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.