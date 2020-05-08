Senate Democrats have introduced a bill titled the “Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act” in an effort to help Americans during the coronavirus pandemic. The three Senators leading the bill are Vermont’s Bernie Sanders, California’s Kamala Harris, and Ed Markey of Massachusetts.

The bill would send a monthly payment of $2,000 to every person who makes less than $120,000.

“Congress has a responsibility to make sure that every working-class household in America receives a $2,000 emergency payment a month for each family member,” Sanders said about the proposed bill, according to Politico.

American taxpayers previously received $1,200 stimulus checks during the pandemic.

However, unlike the previous stimulus, the $2,000 payments under the Senate Democrats’ proposal would go to people regardless of whether people have a Social Security number or filed taxes last year. The bill would also block debt collectors from collecting on the payment.

Politico adds: “The payments would be retroactive to March and last until three months after the Health and Human Services Department has declared the public health emergency over.”

