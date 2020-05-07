Donald Trump’s Personal Valet Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Donald Trump‘s personal valet has tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. On Thursday, May 7, the White House confirmed the news in a statement which marks the first known positive coronavirus test in the West Wing of the White House.

Despite the positive test for President Trump’s valet, the White House states the president and vice president have not tested positive.

“We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus,” principal deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

“The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health.”

Trump’s personal valet is a member of the US Navy and began experiencing symptoms of the virus on Wednesday before his positive test, according to CNN. The president and vice president — along with senior White House staff members — are being tested for COVID-19 weekly. The testing is done with “rapid Abbott Labs test, which provide results in about 15 minutes.”

