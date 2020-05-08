UFC 249 Weigh-in Results: Ferguson vs Gaethje, Cejudo vs Cruz

We are just over 24 hours away from the UFC‘s return to pay-per-view with UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The event features two championship bouts and marks the promotion’s return to action amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the main event, Tony Ferguson squares off against Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight championship. In the co-main event of the night, bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo defends his title against former champion Dominick Cruz. The event also features Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar, and Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro.

Before the fights could become official, all fighters had to step onto the scale for the official fighter weigh-ins at the host hotel on Friday.

Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?

A full look at the UFC 249 weigh-in results can be seen below.

UFC 249 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)

Tony Ferguson (155) vs. Justin Gaethje (155) – for the interim lightweight title

Champ Henry Cejudo (135) vs. Dominick Cruz (135) – for the bantamweight title

Francis Ngannou (261.5) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (260)

Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Jeremy Stephens (150.5)*

Yorgan De Castro (262) vs. Greg Hardy (265.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Donald Cerrone (171) vs. Anthony Pettis (170.5)

Aleksei Oleinik (227.5) vs. Fabricio Werdum (243)

Carla Esparza (115.5) vs. Michelle Waterson (115)

Uriah Hall (186) vs. Ronaldo Souza (186)

Vicente Luque (170) vs. Niko Price (170.5)

Bryce Mitchell (145.5) vs. Charles Rosa (146)

Sam Alvey (205) vs. Ryan Spann (206)

UFC 249: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje

Date: Saturday, May 9

Venue: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view