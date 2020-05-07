New York Healthcare Workers Catch Coronavirus at Below-Average Rate

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo shared some positive news about the coronavirus pandemic across the state. According to recent antibody testing results, it was discovered that the healthcare workers in New York who are battling on the front lines have a below-average rate of catching COVID-19.

“What we found out is really good news,” Cuomo said during his daily press briefing, via the New York Post. “And one of the few positives that I’ve heard in a long time. I mean, that is amazingly good news.

“It’s not that the front-line workers get anything especially more sophisticated than the masks that people wear. But they follow protocol. One of the top priorities for us has been protecting our frontline and our essential workers. They showed up and went to work and put their lives in danger. Look at the courage that those frontline workers had to show.”

The report states:

In what Gov. Andrew Cuomo called “amazingly good news,” 12.2 percent of workers screened in the five boroughs had antibodies to the bug, as opposed to 19.9 percent of those tested from the city’s overall population.

Across the state of New York, there have been more than 319,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with over 19,415 deaths.

