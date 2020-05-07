New Balance Donates $1 Million in Sneakers to Hospital Workers

New Balance is the latest company to step up and donate to those on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, the sneaker company is donating more than $1 million worth of footwear to healthcare workers.

More than 13,000 pairs of sneakers will be distributed as a part of the donation.

“New Balance and our athletes are proud and humbled to be able to show our immense appreciation to those sacrificing so much right now during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Chris Davis, Vice President of Global Marketing for New Balance, via Sole Collector. “We are thankful to provide footwear to medical institutions in our communities and to help keep those working on the front lines comfortable.”

The donation comes after New Balance recently announced it would be using two of its factories to manufacture 100,000 face masks per week.

“We are coordinating our efforts with government officials and local medical institutions as well other U.S. consortiums and testing facilities,” New Balance announced in a statement.

