Uber Lays Off Nearly 15% of Workforce Due to Coronavirus

Uber has been forced to lay off nearly 15 percent of its workforce due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, the ride-sharing company announced its plans to lay off 3,700 of its nearly 27,000 employees.

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the lay offs will cost Uber $20 million in severance and termination benefits.

“With people taking fewer trips, the unfortunate reality is that there isn’t enough work for many of our front-line customer support employees,” an Uber spokesperson said in a statement. “Since we don’t know how long a recovery will take, we are taking steps to bring our costs in line with the size of our business today.

“This was a tough decision, but it is the right one to help protect the company’s long-term health and ensure we come out of this crisis stronger.”

