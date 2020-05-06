University of Tennessee Plans to Have Students Back on Campus in Fall

The University of Tennessee is working to reopen its campus. On Wednesday, May 6, the university announced it plans to have students return to the campus for the fall semester after being forced to move to remote learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The university also launched a Re-Imagining Fall task force to help with recommendations during the reopening, according to WZTV.

“The task force is doing critical work planning for how we can safely operate and deliver an on-campus experience in a few months with COVID-19 still a reality of our world,” University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Chancellor Donde Plowman said. “The residential campus experience also will have to look different this fall than it did before COVID-19.

“I am proud of the resilience of our students and the work of our faculty and staff through one of the most significant disruptions American higher education has ever experienced. I am also proud of the creative ideas and careful preparation going into safely bringing our Volunteer community back together on campus this fall.”

