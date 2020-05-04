Wright State Students Get Surprise Commencement Speech From Tom Hanks

Wright State University students had an unorthodox year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. But Tom Hanks is here to help out and he decided to give seniors quite the surprise.

Hanks popped up for a surprise commencement speech and address to the graduating class of 2020.

“Part of your lives will forever be identified as ‘before,’ in the same way other generations tell time like ‘that was before the war, or ‘that was before the internet,’ or ‘that was before Beyoncé.’ The word ‘before’ is going to carry great weight with you,” he said, via People.com.

“You’ve gone from student to graduate with more that is expected of you than to just be an American. You’ve had to be responsible Americans. You’ve had to be good Americans. Good Americans that have made sacrifices that have saved lives.

“You’ll reference these past weeks for how many other weeks there are to come as ‘during the pandemic.’ During the COVID-19, during the lockdown, the quarantine, the shelter-in-place.’ But your ‘after’ is not going to look the same as your during and your ‘before.’

“You will be enlightened in ways your degree never held in promise. You will have made it through a time of great sacrifice and great need. No one will be more fresh to the task of restarting our normalcy than you — our chosen ones.”

Mr. @TomHanks has a special message for the Wright State University Class of 2020: https://t.co/2ciZnRWizs — Wright State University (Dayton, OH) (@wrightstate) May 2, 2020

