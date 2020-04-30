Starbucks Expects to Reopen 90% of Stores By June

Starbucks is beginning to work on returning to business as usual. As the coronavirus pandemic appears to hit its peak, the chain is preparing a plan to reopen 90 percent of its stores by June.

Starbucks COO Rosalind Brewer made the announcement during an earnings call this week, according to Nation’s Restaurant News.

“As we begin the recovery process that requires ongoing monitoring to rapidly adapt and recover, we are well-adapted in our digital assets to expand service to customers and focus on the customer experience, beverage innovation and digital assets,” Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said during the call on Tuesday. “This [plan] allows us to regain the momentum we had prior to COVID. We expect to strengthen this competitive advantage through continued recovery […] and serve our community safely and with greater convenience.”

Starbucks will take advantage of its drive-thrus, delivery, and in-store pickup services as they attempt to reopen stores nationwide.

“Only 30 stores will open their cafes [at first] and in those 30 stores there will be no seating and we will monitor what happens [before we move forward],” Starbucks COO Rosalind Brewer said during the call. “Then, later in the summer we’ll add curbside access to our stores. We’re managing what we’re learning and applying what we learn accordingly.”

