Scientists Reportedly Find Antibody That ‘Neutralizes’ Coronavirus

As we continue to search for a vaccine for COVID-19 during the coronavirus pandemic, scientists have reportedly found an antibody that can “neutralize” the virus.

“This antibody — either alone or in combination— offers the potential to prevent and/or treat COVID-19, and possibly also other future emerging diseases in humans,” a study published in the journal Nature Communications says.

The study was announced on Monday.

“This discovery provides a strong foundation for additional research to characterize this antibody and begin development as a potential COVID-19 treatment,” said Frank Grosveld, who was the co-lead author of the study.

“The antibody used in this work is ‘fully human,’ allowing development to proceed more rapidly and reducing the potential for immune-related side effects.”

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 69,700 deaths in the United States and more than 1 million confirmed cases — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.