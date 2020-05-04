A mystery donor stepped up in a big way to help those on the front lines fighting the coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, the mystery man donated $1 million to employees at a California hospital in Santa Cruz to thank them for their work.

“Thank you for standing up (and staying up!) to care for our community,” the donor wrote in a note, according to the New York Post. “This humankindness is what makes you heroic.”

The Hill reports full-timers will get $800, while part-timers receive $600 from the donation.

“We cannot adequately express the depth of our gratitude for this gracious, selfless gift,” hospital President Nanette Mickiewicz said in a statement.

“We are incredibly proud of the work our hospital family is doing in the face of such an unprecedented situation. This generous donation is a testament to their clinical excellence, their tireless dedication and, most of all, their profound humanity.”

