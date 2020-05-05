It’s Cinco de Mayo and Migos are celebrating with some new music. For the latest holiday, the Atlanta rap trio dropped a new track appropriately titled “Taco Tuesday.”

The song begins with a sample of NBA star LeBron James shouting out his favorite day of the week.

Prior to the release of the track, Quavo dropped a preview on social media.

You can check out the track below.

Migos ‘Taco Tuesday’ – Audio & Lyrics

[Intro: Takeoff, Quavo & LeBron James]

Durel made the beat, I’ma rock with it

Pretty down night right now

Sike (Uh), ’cause it’s taco Tuesday

What is it? (Woo) Taco Tuesday

[Chorus: Quavo]

Yeah (Woo), taco Tuesday, I got the cheese, she tastin’ the Kool-Aid (Taco)

Migo the plug, Guadalupe (Brrt)

She gon’ do what the group say, comprende (Comprende)

Caliente (Uh), she get the bag but she gotta get it ten ways (Woo)

Okay, now ándele, ándele (Ándele)

What the money make? (Money make?)

Make it elevate (Elevate)

[Verse 1: Offset]

Cha-nay-nay like she on the runway (Cha-nay-nay)

It’s a payday when she get the cum face (Woo)

Mamacita want tequila and a Bombay (Tequila)

Trap beating in the cul-de-sac, a one-way (Trap beating)

She want a perc before she take off her skirt (Perc, perc)

Put in work, put your number on here (Skirt, skirt)

These diamonds get to winking, like to flirt (Flirt, flirt)

The K put your face on a shirt (Shirt)

Been having flavour, givin’ waves since birth (Birth)

[Verse 2: Takeoff]

My name Jose (Hola)

It’s a long line at the doorway (Trap)

We servin’ tacos, get ’em with the nachos

F*ckin’ with a bad vibe, and she go both ways (Bad)

Count up the racks off a show date (Nero)

I’d never ever seen a broke date (Oh, no)

Look into the eyes of a GOAT face (GOAT)

The gang and Durel, it’s a four way (Four)

Takeoff

[Chorus: Quavo]

Taco Tuesday, I got the cheese, she tastin’ the Kool-Aid (Taco)

Migo the plug, Guadalupe (Brrt)

She gon’ do what the group say, comprende (Comprende)

Caliente (Uh), she get the bag but she gotta get it ten ways (Woo)

Okay, now ándele, ándele (Ándele)

What the money make? (Money make?)

Make it elevate (Elevate, woo, go)