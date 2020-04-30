John Peng Zhang, a professor at the University of Miami, learned the hard way that you have to pay close attention to everything on your screen during the coronavirus pandemic. While Zhang is enjoying working from home like most of us, he is still responsible for teaching his class.

Unfortunately, when he was teaching a recent business analytics class on Zoom, Zhang decided to share his screen and an eagle-eyed student noticed something NSFW on the professor’s bookmark bar, according to the school’s newspaper the Miami Hurricane.

The bookmark read “busty college girl fu…” and you can all use your brain to use predictive text and complete the sentence.

A student in the class recorded the moment and it quickly went viral on TikTok.

So this professor shared his laptop screen online…i know it's not a big thing but the name "busty clg girl" 🤣🤣🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️damn… pic.twitter.com/pvPjeA5RXn — Picchu (@Picchukrishna) April 30, 2020

After the incident went viral, Zhang resigned from his position and the University of Miami released a statement to confirm he is no longer an employee at the school.

“The University of Miami aggressively investigates all complaints of inappropriate behavior or sexual harassment,” the school after Zhang’s resignation. “After receiving a complaint through the University’s ethics hotline, the incident was investigated by the Office of the Provost, Title IX investigator and Miami Herbert Business School. The University can confirm that John Peng Zhang resigned and is no longer employed at the University of Miami.”

Zhang also apologized for the mishap in a statement.

“I didn’t see it, I’m pretty sure everybody else did,” he said, via the Daily Mail. “My apologies to the class.”

As for the student who recorded the moment and posted it to go viral, they say they feel sorry that it got so much attention and their intention was not for Zhang to lose his job. Unfortunately for Zhang, he will have plenty of extra time on his hands to search for whatever he pleases online.