Clorox Sales See Significant Spike Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people have been more aware of hygiene and put a focus on making sure they are regularly sanitizing and cleaning surfaces they touch. Luckily for Clorox, they are benefitting from the increased awareness and concern about the spread of COVID-19.

According to a report from CNBC, the sales for Clorox during the fiscal third quarter jumped a whopping 15 percent. Clorox shares jumped from $1.44 per share to $1.89 per share with a net income of $241 million.

As you would expect, most of the increase in sales came from the company’s cleaning products.

“Beyond the extraordinary growth in our disinfecting products, we saw broad-based growth across all four segments as our portfolio is uniquely positioned to serve consumers in this unprecedented time,” Benno Dorer, chair and CEO of the Clorox Company, said in a statement.

“Importantly, our business was on track to deliver growth for the back half of the fiscal year in line with our expectations, even ahead of the pandemic.”

Let’s just hope those sales have not been for drinking purposes.

