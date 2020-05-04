Don Shula Cause of Death: How Did Legendary Coach Die?

Hall of Fame coach Don Shula has passed away at age 90. The NFL’s most winningest coach led the Miami Dolphins to two Super Bowl titles during his time leading the franchise.

The Miami Herald was first to report the news, citing confirmation from one of Shula’s children.

The Dolphins later confirmed the news.

“Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years. He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene,” the team said in a statement. “Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to Mary Anne along with his children, Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne and Mike.”

The Miami Dolphins are saddened to announce that Head Coach Don Shula passed away peacefully at his home this morning. pic.twitter.com/MKAtXFA4zd — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 4, 2020

Shula led the Dolphins as they became the only team in NFL history to finish an entire season undefeated.

At the time of this writing, a cause of death has not been confirmed.

Shula is survived by his current wife Mary Anne and his five children. Our deepest condolences go out to Shula’s family and friends during this difficult time.

