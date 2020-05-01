Drake is back with a 14-track project Dark Lane Demo Tapes which comes near the fourth anniversary of his fourth studio album. The Toronto rapper’s latest project includes a number of high-profile features like Future, Chris Brown, Young Thug, and the long-awaited Playboi Carti collab.

Of course, Dark Lane Demo Tapes also features the “Toosie Slide”, which debuted at No. 1 in April and set a TikTok record for most streams.

Along with the 14 new Drake tracks, the rapper confirmed that his sixth studio album will be dropping this summer.

“My brothers [Oliver El-Khatib and Noel Cadastre] put together alot of the songs people have been asking for (some leaks and some joints from SoundCloud and some new vibes) DARK LANE DEMO TAPES out everywhere at midnight,” Drake wrote on Instagram when announcing the project. “Also my 6th STUDIO ALBUM DROPPING SUMMER 2020!!! Lucky number 6 soon”

Drake ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’ Details

Album: ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’

Artist: Drake

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Run Time: 14 songs, 50 minutes

Release Date: Friday, May 1, 2020 | 2020 OVO, Under exclusive license to Republic Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.

Drake ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’ Tracklist