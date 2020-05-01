Vanessa Bryant Wishes Gigi a Happy Birthday in Heartfelt Post

Gianna Bryant would have been 14-years-old today. Affectionately known as Gigi or Mambacita, Gianna was just 13 when she was killed in a helicopter crash earlier this year with Kobe Bryant and seven others.

In honor of her memory and what would have been a special day for the promising young basketball star, Vanessa Bryant took to social media to share a touching tribute.

“Happy 14th birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna,” Bryant wrote. “Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!”

It was just a few weeks ago that Gianna was an honorary selection in the 2020 WNBA Draft along with her teammates Alyssa Alotbelli and Payton Chester.

“Thank you so much for honoring my Gigi and selecting her to be an honorary draft pick this year,” Vaness said in a message to the WNBA at the time. “It would have been a dream come true for her, she worked tirelessly every sinlge day. She wanted to be one of the greatest athletes of all time, just like her daddy, so thank you.”

Our deepest condolences continue to go out to the Bryant family, and the families of the other 7 victims — John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli and Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and Payton Chester, and pilot Ara Zobayan — who tragically lost their lives.