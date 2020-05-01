NASCAR Set to Return Without Fans on May 17

NASCAR is ready to resume its season. On Friday, May 1, NASCAR announced it will be returning to action without fans at the speedways beginning on May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

“NASCAR and its teams are eager and excited to return to racing, and have great respect for the responsibility that comes with a return to competition,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, in a statement.

“NASCAR will return in an environment that will ensure the safety of our competitors, officials and all those in the local community. We thank local, state and federal officials and medical experts, as well as everyone in the industry, for the unprecedented support in our return to racing, and we look forward to joining our passionate fans in watching cars return to the track.”

The May 17 race is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET, live on FOX.

