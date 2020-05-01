Nearly 900 Workers at Tyson Food Plant Test Positive For Coronavirus

A Tyson Food plant in Indiana has a coronavirus pandemic of its own. According to a report from WISH TV, the meat plant in Logansport, Indiana has seen 890 of its 2,200 workers test positive for COVID-19.

The news comes days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order using the Defense Production Act to order meat processing plants stay open.

Tyson closed the facility and is working with the health department and Cass County officials to figure out a safe plan to reopen the facility.

“We’ve been screening worker temperatures, requiring protective face coverings and conducting additional cleaning and sanitizing,” Tyson said in the statement. “We’ve also implemented social distancing measures, such as workstation dividers and more breakroom space.”

The state of Indiana has seen more than 17,800 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus across all of its counties with the death toll just over 1,000.

