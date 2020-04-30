LeBron James is set to honor the Class of 2020 graduates with a prime-time televised event featuring a star-studded lineup. The LeBron James Family Foundation teamed up with the XQ Institute and the Entertainment Institute Foundation for the special.

Titled “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020,” the special will be simulcast on ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. The event will also be streamed on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, and TikTok.

“It’s been a hard few months for all of us, but I especially really feel for the senior class of 2020,” James said in a statement to ESPN. “The end of high school and graduation was one of the best memories of my life. It’s not fair. Every graduating senior needs to know how much we feel for them and hopefully this can help, even a little. This class is going to be special because they know in a real way how to persevere.”

The lineup for “Graduate Together” will feature LeBron along with “Nobel prize winner Malala Yousafzai, soccer star Megan Rapinoe and musical acts Bad Bunny, the Jonas Brothers, Pharrell Williams and others,” ESPN added.

The show will be produced by LeBron’s SpringHill Entertainment and will feature commencement addresses, cameos from the celebrities, and video packages honoring the high school seniors who may not have your typical graduation experience due to the coronavirus pandemic.

