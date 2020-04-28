Joe Biden Advising Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer Amid Coronavirus

Former Vice President Joe Biden is counseling and advising Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer during the coronavirus pandemic. Whitmer revealed that Biden is “regularly checking in” with her as she attempts to navigate the health crisis.

Whitmer, who many believe is one of the favorites to be named Biden’s running mate in the 2020 election, has been in the headlines for her controversial stay-at-home restrictions.

“We’re cut from a similar cloth – he loves people,” Whitmer told Politico. “He is, you know, regularly checking in with me about what’s going on here in Michigan, what do we need … I have gotten some counsel from him in terms of, you know, just trying to communicate to people what we’re really confronting, the seriousness of it, and the hope that we need to have, but also trying to connect in a way that people really understand.

“I think the way he’s had Michigan’s back over the years is precisely why he resonates with people here. It’s why I endorsed him before the primary played out here in Michigan and I’m grateful for the friendship.”

The 48-year-old Whitmer was hesitant to comment on whether she is being considered as a potential Vice Presidential nominee.

The state of Michigan has seen more than 38,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 3,400 deaths.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 56,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.