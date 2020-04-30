WATCH: ‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ Official Trailer & Release Date

The next game of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, is set to drop later this year. The game will be available on Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

As anticipation for the game continues to build, Ubisoft dropped the cinematic world premiere trailer.

“We can’t wait for players to experience the incredible Viking journey ahead of them,” said Ashraf Ismail, Creative Director of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in a press release. “Being in Eivor’s boots as both a Viking raider and a clan leader, players will face the conflicts of establishing a new home in the midst of a power struggle for control of England.”

While an exact release date has not been announced, the trailer does confirm that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be hitting the shelves during the 2020 holiday season.

So what should we expect from the game when it drops?

You can check out the trailer below.

Watch the world premiere of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Wars will rage. Kingdoms will fall. This is the age of the Vikings. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla available Holiday, 2020 on Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC and Stadia.

Synopsis: “Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before. To secure resources, players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and supplies. As the Vikings begin to settle in their new home, they encounter resistance from the Saxons, including King Aelfred of Wessex, who denounces them as heathens and looks to be the sole ruler of a civilized England. Against all odds, Eivor must do what is necessary to keep Valhalla within reach.”