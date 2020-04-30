NFL Considering Saturday Games if College Football Doesn’t Return in Fall

The National Football League is looking at various options for the 2020-21 regular season. According to the New York Post, the NFL has discussed the possibility of playing Saturday games if college football does not return in the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league has reportedly had preliminary discussions with its broadcasting partners.

From the report:

While the majority of the week’s schedule would remain on Sundays, along with the primetime Monday and Thursday slates, some stand-alone games could be reset for Saturdays. The NFL will only consider the move if there is no college football. It is still unclear if college football will be played this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The future of the college football season remains in the air.

While there have been discussions of having games without fans or even moving the season to the spring, a number of colleges have said they will not bring back athletics until campuses are able to safely open after being shut down because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including The Masters, NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS have temporarily suspended their seasons.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 61,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.