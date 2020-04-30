Los Angeles Becomes First Major US City to Offer Free Coronavirus Testing

Los Angeles, California is set to become the first major city in the United States to offer free coronavirus testing to its residents. All residents will be eligible to receive testing for COVID-19 after a partnership with the County of Los Angeles and CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort).

“Announcing that L.A. is now the first major city in America to offer free COVID-19 testing to all residents,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement. “While priority will still be given to those with symptoms, individuals without symptoms can also be tested.”

The tests will only be available for residents of Los Angeles County.

A website has been set up for residents to sign up for their free coronavirus test.

“Priority for the same or next day testing is still given to people with symptoms, such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath,” the website reads. “Testing is also prioritized for certain critical front-line workers who interact with the public while working. Click the Testing for Front Line Workers button for more details.”

Announcing that L.A. is now the first major city in America to offer free COVID-19 testing to all residents. While priority will still be given to those with symptoms, individuals without symptoms can also be tested. Sign up at https://t.co/rHWABmXUEl. pic.twitter.com/TYqo6Bzwxe — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) April 30, 2020

