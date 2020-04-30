Georgia Teens Don’t Need to Pass Driving Test to Get License

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has made another bizarre call. After being one of the first governors to reopen his state amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Kemp has signed a new executive order that drops the requirement for teenagers to take a driving test in order to get a driver’s license.

In order to get a license, the teens will need to get parental approval after recording 40 hours of supervised driving.

“During these unprecedented times, the Department of Driver Services is trying to make it as easy as a process for people to get their license and to lessen the burden on people right now,” driving school owner Stormi Kenney told Fox 5 Atlanta.

Hmm, how could this possibly go wrong?

The good news, however, is that the executive order is set to expire in mid-May. Until then, make sure that your insurance information is up to date.

