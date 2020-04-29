Georgia Coronavirus Death Rate Could Double As State Reopens

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is eager to reopen his state amid the coronavirus pandemic. Despite recommendations by the CDC, Kemp wants the Georgia economy to start working its way back to normal and it could have a devastating effect.

According to a recent study, the state of Georgia could see its coronavirus death toll double.

The model comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to CNN.

From the report:

Out of the 12 states in the Southeast United States, the model’s projections for Georgia are the only that assume statewide social distancing will be relaxed starting on May 1, to reflect Gov. Brian Kemp’s orders to reopen the state. The projections for the state of Georgia show the highest uptick in deaths per day will be between May and August for the region.

Georgia has seen more than 24,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with more than 1,000 deaths across the state.

