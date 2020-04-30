Eminem is stepping up to help with COVID-19 relief during the coronavirus pandemic by digging some ultra-rare sneakers out of his closet. Eminem took to social media to announce he will be selling his Jordan 4 Carhartts in a benefit for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

“Cleanin’ out my closet… donating extra pair of my @jumpman23 @carhartt 4’s along with a vintage T to @stockx. Proceeds go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund,” Eminem wrote on social media.

Only 10 pairs of the rare Jordan 4 Retro ‘Carhartt x Eminem’ sneakers were made back in 2015.

The few pairs that have been sold on StockX previously sold for between $20,000 and $28,000. But if you want to enter the auction, one ticket can be had for $10. You can check out more on the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund website.

