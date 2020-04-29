Rolls-Royce Moves From Car Manufacturing to Honey Production

Rolls-Royce is being forced to switch up its operations during the coronavirus pandemic. The luxury car brand has shifted its focus from car manufacturing to honey production, according to HypeBeast.

The company halted production during the COVID-19 outbreak and is now turning its attention to a 42-acre apiary it owns near the company headquarters. According to the report, around 250,000 English Rolls-Royce honey bees live in the hives at Goodwood Apiary.

“Having come through the winter in excellent health, Rolls-Royce’s English Honey Bees are currently emerging from their hives and foraging on the half-a-million trees, shrubs and wildflowers flourishing across the 42-acre Rolls‑Royce site, plus the eight acres of sedum plants growing on the manufacturing plant’s ‘living roof’—the largest of its kind in the UK,” said director of global communications at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Richard Carter, per Food & Wine.

“Our sustainable buildings, thermal ponds, rainwater management systems and wildfowl refuge have already made the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood one of the UK’s most eco-friendly manufacturing facilities. Through this project, which taps into the biodiversity of our site, including our huge living roof, we’re making an important contribution to conserving Britain’s vital bee population.”

The Rolls-Royce hives have been in operation since 2017.

