Costco to Require Customers to Wear Face Masks at All Stores

Costco is taking some extra measures in an effort to stop the spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19. This week, the company announced on its website that customers will be required to wear face masks or coverings at all of their stores moving forward.

“To protect our members and employees, effective May 4, all Costco members and guests must wear a mask or face covering that covers the mouth and nose at all times while at Costco. This requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to individuals who are unable to wear a mask or face covering due to a medical condition,” the company said in a statement. “The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.” Costo has also removed seating from the food court areas and is limiting its food options. Customers must also pack their own bags if they wish to bring their own reusable shopping bags into the store.

