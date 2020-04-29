Colorado Man Wins $1 Million Powerball Jackpot Twice in One Day

One Colorado man had an incredible 24 hours during quarantine. According to a report from KUSA-TV, a man who is simply known as “Joe B.” is counting his lucky stars after hitting the $1 million Powerball jackpot two times in the same day.

To win the $1 million Powerball jackpot, you have to match five numbers without getting the Powerball correct.

Joe B. won both of the jackpots on Wednesday, March 25. According to the report, he had been playing the same numbers in the Colorado lottery for 30 years.

And it seems like Joe B. isn’t the only lucky person in Pueblo, Colorado throughout the years.

From the report:

The winning tickets were both sold to “Joe B.” on Lake Avenue in Pueblo: one at a 7-Eleven (926 Lake Ave.), the other at a Loaf and Jug (2050 Lake Ave.). According to Colorado Lottery’s Communications Director Meghan Dougherty, “Joe B.” bought one ticket in the morning, the other in the evening.

That isn’t Pueblo’s only lottery success story as of late — a $2 million winning ticket was sold in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing at Alta Convenience on 2801 N. Elizabeth.

Colorado Springs got a share of the luck, too. Another ticket, worth $1 million, also sold in the Wednesday drawing, was bought at Fontaine at 5 Widefield Blvd. Joe B’s luck is much better and more sustainable than those measly $1,200 stimulus checks that were sent out earlier this month. Let’s just hope that he is able to his name a secret so that long lost third cousins don’t come calling.