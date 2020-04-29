SXSW is facing a lawsuit after being forced to cancel its 2020 festival due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year. SXSW is reportedly refusing to issue refunds and are now being sued by ticket-holders Maria Bromley and Kleber Pauta, according to Billboard.com.

“SXSW, like many small businesses across the country, is in a dire financial situation requiring that we rely on our contracts, which have a clearly stated no refunds policy,” a spokesperson for SXSW told Billboard. “Though we wish we were able to do more, we are doing our best to reconcile the situation and offered a deferral package option to purchasers of 2020 registrations.”

The festival is being sued for breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

“SXSW has, in effect, shifted the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic onto festivalgoers … individuals who in these desperate times may sorely need the money they paid to SXSW for a festival that never occurred,” the lawsuit read.

SXSW is one of the many festivals and events that was forced to cancel its 2020 plans due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

