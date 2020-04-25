North Korea dictator Kim Jong-un is reportedly dead after a botched heart surgery. Reports in China and Japan suggest that Jong-un had died. At the very least, the dictator is believed to be on death’s door in a “vegetative state.”

From TMZ:

Amid reports China has sent a medical team to their communist neighbors this week to check in/advise on Kim, a Hong Kong-backed news channel’s vice director — who’s apparently the niece of a Chinese foreign minister — blasted out the news herself … he’s dead. The woman put the report on a social media app called Weibo for her nearly 15 million followers to read, citing a “very solid source” about the claim Kim had, in fact, perished. A Japanese magazine reports he’s in a “vegetative state” after a heart surgery gone wrong.

CNN previously reported that Kim Jong-Un was in “grave danger” and his health was rapidly declining.

If the reports prove to be true, Kim Jong-Un’s sister, Kim Yo-Jong, is expected to take over as North Korea’s Supreme Leader.

