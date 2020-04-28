ESPN Transforming Into ‘The Ocho’ on May 2

ESPN 8: The Ocho is returning. The Worldwide Leader in Sports announced that it will be changing the main ESPN channel into ESPN 8: The Ocho for the first time ever for 11 hours on Saturday, May 2.
It marks the fifth time that ESPN has brought the fictitious channel inspired by the film Dodgeball to life.
Throughout the day, events will include the Death Diving World Championship, Sign Spinning, Stupid Robot Fighting League, Cherry Pit Spitting, and a world record deadlift attempt.
The world record deadlift attempt will be carried out by Thor Bjornsson, who is most known as “The Mountain” from Game of Thrones. Bjornsson, who is the 2018 World’s Strongest Man and a three-time Arnold Strongman Classic winner, will attempt to deadlift 1,104 pounds live from Reykjavik, Iceland beginning at noon ET.
A full look at the schedule for May 2 can be seen below.
‘ESPN: The Ocho’ Programming Schedule – 5/2/2020
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Seldom Seen Sport
|Network
|Sat, May 2
|Noon
|World Record Deadlift Attempt by Thor Bjornsson (Live)
|ESPN8
|1 p.m.
|Professional Arm Wrestling
|ESPN8
|1:30 p.m.
|2006 KrystAal World Hamburger Eating Competition
|ESPN8
|2:30 p.m.
|E:60 – Cheese Rolling, Frog Jumping, and Japanese Monster Wrestling
|ESPN8
|3:30 p.m.
|2018 Classic Tetris World Championship
|ESPN8
|4 p.m.
|2019 Golden Tee World Championship
|ESPN8
|4:30 p.m.
|51st Annual Stone Skipping Competition
|ESPN8
|5:30 p.m.
|46th Annual Cherry Pit Spitting Championship
|ESPN8
|6 p.m.
|Dodge Juggle
|ESPN8
|7 p.m.
|Putt Putt Championships
|ESPN8
|7:30 p.m.
|2019 Stupid Robot Fighting league
|ESPN8
|8 p.m.
|2019 World Sign Spinning
|ESPN8
|8:30 p.m.
|2019 Jelle’s Marble Runs
|ESPN8
|9 p.m.
|Lawn Mower Racing
|ESPN8
|9:30 p.m.
|Slippery Stairs
|ESPN8
|10 p.m.
|Death Diving
|ESPN8
