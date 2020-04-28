ESPN Transforming Into ‘The Ocho’ on May 2

ESPN 8: The Ocho is returning. The Worldwide Leader in Sports announced that it will be changing the main ESPN channel into ESPN 8: The Ocho for the first time ever for 11 hours on Saturday, May 2.

It marks the fifth time that ESPN has brought the fictitious channel inspired by the film Dodgeball to life.

Throughout the day, events will include the Death Diving World Championship, Sign Spinning, Stupid Robot Fighting League, Cherry Pit Spitting, and a world record deadlift attempt.

The world record deadlift attempt will be carried out by Thor Bjornsson, who is most known as “The Mountain” from Game of Thrones. Bjornsson, who is the 2018 World’s Strongest Man and a three-time Arnold Strongman Classic winner, will attempt to deadlift 1,104 pounds live from Reykjavik, Iceland beginning at noon ET.

A full look at the schedule for May 2 can be seen below.

‘ESPN: The Ocho’ Programming Schedule – 5/2/2020

Date Time (ET) Seldom Seen Sport Network Sat, May 2 Noon World Record Deadlift Attempt by Thor Bjornsson (Live) ESPN8 1 p.m. Professional Arm Wrestling ESPN8 1:30 p.m. 2006 KrystAal World Hamburger Eating Competition ESPN8 2:30 p.m. E:60 – Cheese Rolling, Frog Jumping, and Japanese Monster Wrestling ESPN8 3:30 p.m. 2018 Classic Tetris World Championship ESPN8 4 p.m. 2019 Golden Tee World Championship ESPN8 4:30 p.m. 51st Annual Stone Skipping Competition ESPN8 5:30 p.m. 46th Annual Cherry Pit Spitting Championship ESPN8 6 p.m. Dodge Juggle ESPN8 7 p.m. Putt Putt Championships ESPN8 7:30 p.m. 2019 Stupid Robot Fighting league ESPN8 8 p.m. 2019 World Sign Spinning ESPN8 8:30 p.m. 2019 Jelle’s Marble Runs ESPN8 9 p.m. Lawn Mower Racing ESPN8 9:30 p.m. Slippery Stairs ESPN8 10 p.m. Death Diving ESPN8

-30-