Teshaun Hightower, a Tulane basketball star, was arrested for murder just one week after declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft. Hightower has since been dismissed by the Green Wave.

Hightower had not hired an agent and was eligible to return to school after testing the draft waters, but now he has much bigger battles ahead.

The 22-year-old was booked on 8 charges, including felony murder and felony aggravated assault.

Hightower is one of six people who is believed to be involved in the shooting death of a man in Stockbridge, Georgia on April 8 — which was shortly before Hightower had announced he would be evaluating his prospects in the upcoming NBA draft.

“Upon learning of Teshaun’s arrest this afternoon, he was immediately dismissed from the Tulane basketball program,” the Green Wave said in a statement.

From ESPN.com:

According to a Facebook post by the Henry County Police Department, Hightower is one of six men who were subjects in the homicide investigation. Five of the men were in custody on Sunday, including Hightower’s brother, Jeffery. One man still hadn’t been arrested, according to jail records.

Hightower had averaged a team-high 15.9 points per game this past season. He had previously played for the Georgia Bulldogs before transferring from the program.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.