Ashley Ross, one of the stars of Little Women: Atlanta, has passed away at age 34. According to a report from CNN, the 34-year-old died at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta after injuries suffered in a hit-and-run car accident.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka ‘Ms Minnie’ of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34,” a statement read. “The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time.”

Her publicist Liz Dixson added: “Ashley was a sweet and kind person with a big heart. She was an advocate for St. Jude and young women. She will be remembered for her contagious smile.”

Few details have been announced regarding the accident that led to Ross’s death and police have yet to comment on the situation.

Our deepest condolences go out to Ross’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

