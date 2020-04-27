LISTEN: Aaron Gordon Dwyane Wade Diss Track ‘9 Out of 10’

Aaron Gordon is still salty about losing the 2020 NBA Dunk Competition thanks to a controversial score from Dwyane Wade. The NBA took to YouTube this weekend to drop a diss track aimed at the NBA legend for his decision to give Gordon a 9/10.

On the track, Gordon reminisces about the dunk contest and specifically mentions dunking over “the tallest man in the building” Tacko Fall.

Gordon even claimed NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he deserved the win.

You can check out the track below.

Aaron Gordon – ‘9 Out of 10’

[Intro]

9 outta 10, Imma keep it zen

9 outta 10, can you please fix your lens?

9 outta 10, got you playin’ pretend

9 outta 10, here we go again

9 outta 10, coulda bout the fam a Benz

9 outta 10, prolly lost an M

[Verse]

Sh*t ain’t nothin man, let it sink in

You used to hoop in your condo so comfortably

Knew one day I’d be good, and you’d come for me

Didn’t know it’d make me this hungry

Lookin’ at your judgment and everyone’s wondering

Ride the heat the Windy Cit, did you see the damn coat?

Saw you in the hallway, you say “youngin, put on a show”

Didn’t know that’s the code for you about to get rolled

Even Adam Silver told me I deserve the gold

Didn’t got the trophy, but I got somethin’ to hold

Deez N***

Forgive me bro, I won’t sell my soul

Big chillin’, paint me as the villain

And I jumped over the biggest dude in the buildin’

Got willin’, the best and I still am

Your judgement, gives me no fulfillment

I see you, young OG, I thought you saw the same to me

Legend in my city, promise Imma make you believe

6 years in the league, just wettin’ my feet

Them Miami boys is cool, Im still checkin the Heat

I appreciate the text, and you checkin’ for me

Dreams up a dunk trophy, restin’ in peace

Reverend Jackson said that’s some bulls**t

Lights, camera, action, you’re the culprit

Queen Latifa said we’d do it for the fans

Showed these scars and she says she understands

Still tryna jump Shaq for the last one

Been cool since Uncle Drew, so bygones, we get past ’em

Lemme set the record straight

Perfect’s, I got 8

That’ll ring bells all the way to heaven’s gates

[Outro]

This sh*t ain’t nothin’ man, let that sink in