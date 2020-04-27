XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Wants Release Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Dedrick D. Williams, the suspected killer of rapper XXXtentacion, is asking for some leniency due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, Williams is seeking an early release because of concerns over COVID-19.

“I am sending you this letter to save my life,” Williams wrote in a letter, according to TMZ.

Williams claims that someone in his jail has contracted the coronavirus and no one is being tested, so he is concerned that he could be vulnerable.

XXXtentacion was shot and killed at age 20 in Miami, Florida on Monday, June 18. The controversial rapper had a long list of disturbing domestic violence incidents and legal issues. XXXtentacion was leaving a motorsports shop at the time he was shot and killed in what has being described as a targeted robbery.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 55,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.